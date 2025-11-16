Entertainment

Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

The K-pop artist and her mother subdued an armed burglar at their home and handed him over to the police

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms
Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

Nana's agency SUBLIME, has issued a new statement regarding the attempted robbery at her home.

It was previously reported that Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, and her mother restrained an armed burglar that entered their house at 6 a.m. on November 15.

An initial statement from the agency shared that the Kill It actress and her mother did not sustain any injuries and that the police have apprehended the man, referred to as Mr A.

While the man in his 30s, who was subdued after a physical struggle, was being treated in a hospital for minor injuries.

However, later the same day, the agency revealed that both Nana and her mother had suffered injuries and were in need of medical treatment.

SUBLIME shared, "As a result of the robber’s physical assault, Nana’s mother lost consciousness due to serious injury, and Nana also sustained physical injury while trying to escape danger."

Mr A is being accused of brandishing a weapon, threatening residents and demanding money.

For the unversed, Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of the group After School and has also appeared in a number of K-dramas, including My Man is CupidMemorials and Justice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement
Yi Zhou shared that she and Jeremy Renner's attorney have reached an agreement after dropping bombshell allegations

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’
Glen Powell sings praise of ‘The Running Man’ director Edgar Wright

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide

Infamous 'Beyoncé Homecoming' fan Sydney Hardeman dies by suicide
'Beyoncé Homecoming' viral fan committed suicide at the age of 25

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz
'A Star is Born' actress and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024 after being romantically linked for over three years

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler team up against fans for a thrilling basketball clash

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage
Latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle ignites massive backlash

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident
Ariana Grande was left shaken when a wild fan rushed to her and grabbed her at the 'Wicked' Singapore premiere

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue
The 'Anyone But You' actor talked about a previous 'SNL' opportunity, as he brought a surprising guest on stage

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is set to release its first part on November 26

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video
The hitmaker is speculated to drop a second music video for her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in a surprising move

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker suffered serious injury that leaves him in agony amid rehearsals for Coachella 2026

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns
The ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer cancels his upcoming 2025 tour plan due to a shocking health scare