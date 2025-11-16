Nana, her mother sustain injuries in shocking armed robbery, agency confirms

Nana's agency SUBLIME, has issued a new statement regarding the attempted robbery at her home.
It was previously reported that Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, and her mother restrained an armed burglar that entered their house at 6 a.m. on November 15.
An initial statement from the agency shared that the Kill It actress and her mother did not sustain any injuries and that the police have apprehended the man, referred to as Mr A.
While the man in his 30s, who was subdued after a physical struggle, was being treated in a hospital for minor injuries.
However, later the same day, the agency revealed that both Nana and her mother had suffered injuries and were in need of medical treatment.
SUBLIME shared, "As a result of the robber’s physical assault, Nana’s mother lost consciousness due to serious injury, and Nana also sustained physical injury while trying to escape danger."
Mr A is being accused of brandishing a weapon, threatening residents and demanding money.
For the unversed, Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of the group After School and has also appeared in a number of K-dramas, including My Man is Cupid, Memorials and Justice.