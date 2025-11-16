Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue  

Glen Powell marked his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a special guest in the audience.
While gushing about his SNL gig, the Hit Man actor revealed that he had an opportunity to host the show four years ago, but due to Covid-19, his dream took a detour.
Recalling the exciting time, Glen shared that he and his family were celebrating the news when a UPS driver, who got curious about the commotion, joined in on the fun.
"So we all took a selfie with him, and this is the selfie to mark the occasion," the 37-year-old said before revealing the actual selfie with him, his family, and the UPS driver.
He added, "But then my dream got taken away, Top Gun got delayed because of COVID, so SNL had to take their offer back. Lorne Michaels literally called me and said, 'Without Top Gun', and these are his words, 'no one will know who the f you are.'"
Glen excitingly shared that when he received another offer to host SNL, he and his family had to prove to the UPS driver that he indeed made it to the show.
"My sisters tracked him down. The women in my family are terrifying," he teased, earning laughter from the audience.
The Twisters star revealed that the driver's name is Mitch and that he flew him to New York to prove that he's not a liar.
"He thought it was a scam, but he still came, and he's sitting in the audience tonight," as he pointed to a smiley man sitting close to the stage.
Furthermore, for a full circle moment, Glen called Mitch to the stage, and the two clicked another selfie together to mark the occasion.
Notably, Glen Powell's The Running Man hit theatres on November 12 and follows the story of a deadly competition "where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins."