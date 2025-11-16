Entertainment

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel

  By Sidra Khan
It was a buzz-worthy night for Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet, and their fans!

On Saturday, November 15, the Happy Gilmore 2 star and the Dune actor made an appearance at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, where they recalled some heartfelt past memories, opened up on their shared interest in basketball, and their upcoming movies.

At the event, put on by Vanity Fair, Sandler promoted his new comedy-drama film Jay Kelly, released on November 14, while Chalamet hyped up his upcoming sports comedy-drama movie Marty Supreme, set to hit the cinemas on Christmas.

As the two spoke about their hobbies and interests, they bonded over their mutual love for basketball.

Soon after they ended the conversation, the duo teamed up for an epic 2-on-2 basketball clash against a pair of fans.

In a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter on its official Instagram handle, Sandler and Chalamet can be seen playing the game with their fans at the school’s basketball court.

“#TimothéeChalamet and #AdamSandler play basketball with fans at an awards season event in L.A.,” captioned the outlet.

The memorable basketball game, however, ended up with the stars losing the match to the fans.

In the comments, fans expressed their thrill seeing the unexpected thrilling game between Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet, and their fans.

