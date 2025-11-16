Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

Lady Gaga turned heads after stepping out for a romantic dinner date with fiancé Michael Polansky in Paris.
On Saturday evening, November 15, the Bad Romance singer, who has been engaged to the entrepreneur since April 2024, was donned in a glamorous silk black maxi dress, which hugged her stunning figure.
She paired the luxurious outfit with Christian Louboutin platforms and a black Hermès Birkin bag.
For the accessories, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, stunned with sunglasses and some diamonds, including a chain, earrings and a matching watch.
Meanwhile, Michael took a different approach and kept it casual with a padded jacket, jeans and a baseball cap.
The romantic dinner date came after Michael and Gaga discussed their wedding plans and parenthood with Rolling Stone.
While talking about his fiancée, the Harvard graduate made a rare admission about their upcoming nuptials, noting, "We're talking about it all the time."
He added, "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'Okay, can we get married that weekend?' We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it's not like it’s gonna change much."
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first got romantically linked at the end of 2019 and went Instagram official in early 2020.