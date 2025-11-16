Entertainment

Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

'A Star is Born' actress and Michael Polansky got engaged in April 2024 after being romantically linked for over three years

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz
Lady Gaga stuns in black look on Paris date with fiancé amid wedding buzz

Lady Gaga turned heads after stepping out for a romantic dinner date with fiancé Michael Polansky in Paris.

On Saturday evening, November 15, the Bad Romance singer, who has been engaged to the entrepreneur since April 2024, was donned in a glamorous silk black maxi dress, which hugged her stunning figure.

She paired the luxurious outfit with Christian Louboutin platforms and a black Hermès Birkin bag.

For the accessories, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, stunned with sunglasses and some diamonds, including a chain, earrings and a matching watch.

Lady Gaga in Paris, France
Lady Gaga in Paris, France

Meanwhile, Michael took a different approach and kept it casual with a padded jacket, jeans and a baseball cap.

The romantic dinner date came after Michael and Gaga discussed their wedding plans and parenthood with Rolling Stone.

While talking about his fiancée, the Harvard graduate made a rare admission about their upcoming nuptials, noting, "We're talking about it all the time."

He added, "We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'Okay, can we get married that weekend?' We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it. In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it's not like it’s gonna change much."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first got romantically linked at the end of 2019 and went Instagram official in early 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel

Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet battle fans in epic 2-on-2 basketball duel
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler team up against fans for a thrilling basketball clash

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage
Latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle ignites massive backlash

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident
Ariana Grande was left shaken when a wild fan rushed to her and grabbed her at the 'Wicked' Singapore premiere

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue
The 'Anyone But You' actor talked about a previous 'SNL' opportunity, as he brought a surprising guest on stage

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is set to release its first part on November 26

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video
The hitmaker is speculated to drop a second music video for her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in a surprising move

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker suffered serious injury that leaves him in agony amid rehearsals for Coachella 2026

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns
The ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer cancels his upcoming 2025 tour plan due to a shocking health scare

'Grey's Anatomy' star James Picken Jr shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' star James Picken Jr shares heartbreaking health diagnosis
James Picken Jr has been part of the renowned medical show for 22 seasons as Dr Richard Webber

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy outing with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy outing with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles
The 'Friends' alum have been romantically connected with Jim Curtis since July this year

Kim Kardashian reunites with Britney Spears, Khloé amid Ray J lawsuit chaos

Kim Kardashian reunites with Britney Spears, Khloé amid Ray J lawsuit chaos
Ray J and Kim Kardashian clashed earlier this week over a lawsuit involving their past intimate footage

YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami for possessing illegal drugs

YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami for possessing illegal drugs
Jack Doherty gained popularity in 2017 with viral prank content but has been involved in several controversies