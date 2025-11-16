Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case’s bombshell new update sparks fiery outrage

Latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle ignites massive backlash

  • By Sidra Khan
A surprising new update has been shared in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy lawsuit.

Last week, the Five Feet Apart director’s production team Wayfarer’s co-defendants filed new evidences in the ongoing sexual harassment case between Baldoni and his It Ends with Us costar.

In the latest filings, bombshell texts between the film author Colleen Hoover and Baldoni were also submitted, in which she allegedly told the 41-year-old actor and director that she felt “forced” to choose sides in the legal dispute, reported PEOPLE.

"It just feels like I'm on an island here. I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous,” read the texts.

The author continued, “It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess."

"And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake. I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times,” she added.

However, Hoover’s admission that she did not want to pick a side sparked outrage among fans, who slammed her for not standing with the truth and choosing the right side.

“You should've chosen to stand on the right side, no matter who it was,” wrote one.

Another criticized, “Should have chosen the right side.”

“This is not news Colleen, everyone had to choose between light and darkness so what is your real excuse,” slammed a third.

Furthermore in the filings, Justin Baldoni also submitted copies of text messages between him and his friend Rainn Wilson, in which he opened up about an alleged meeting with Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In the texts, he claimed that Reynolds treated him like a five-year-old and let his anger out on him, which left him “emotionally paralyzed.”

