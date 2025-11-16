Entertainment

Jeremy Renner scraps Yi Zhou claims of 'peaceful' agreement

Yi Zhou shared that she and Jeremy Renner's attorney have reached an agreement after dropping bombshell allegations

Jeremy Renner has dismissed the claims of Yi Zhou about both of them reaching an agreement after the director made bombshell allegations about the Marvel star.

Zhou, who is set to direct the documentary Chronicles of Disney starring Renner, accused him of allegedly "sending personal and intimate photographs of himself."

On Saturday, November 15, she told TMZ that they "reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution" to their conflict; however, the Hawkeye star's attorney promptly denied the claims.

Per the outlet, Zhou also said the pair would move forward with their joint projects Stardust Future and Chronicles of Disney.

Renner's attorney, Marty Singer, however, shortly fired back with his own statement to TMZ.

"There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner's substantial multi-million-dollar claims against her," the attorney told the outlet.

He continued, "I have no knowledge why Yi Zhou would fabricate a story that a deal has been made with her since she was notified that there was no deal with her, including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie when he only agreed to be in a documentary."

Zhou also made her claims of an agreement through an Instagram post on Saturday.

Renner's filmmaking partner accused the Avengers: Endgame actor of threatening to "call ICE" on her and sending her "intimate" photos earlier this month.

She added in a November 3 social media post, "He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love and in the possibility of redemption."

The actor promptly denied Zhou's claims, noting, "The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue," a rep for Renner told Page Six on November 7.

Renner's attorney claimed Zhou was retaliating after the actor "rejected her romantic advances" and did not promote her films on his social media accounts.

