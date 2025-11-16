Entertainment

Glen Powell reveals creative process behind masterpiece’The Running Man’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Glen Powell has opened up about his action-packed film, The Running Man.

The Top Gun: Maverick star portrays the character of Ben Richards in the latest film.

During a chat with HeyUGuys.com, Glen shared, "When you take on a story that is this epic and also, this timely, there's a lot to pull from. Not only is Ben Richards fighting for his family which I can understand. I'm very close to my family, I'd do anything for them.”

He added, “I also think just the commentary of reality TV sort of the TikTok-ification of our world and how we engage with the news and fun act and fiction and all of those things, there's just a lot to play with.”

The 37-year-old actor claimed that fans will love Wright's action-packed style, calling it his "action weapon.”

Glen praised the filmmaker, "Edgar Wright's been one of my favourite directors for as long as I can remember and I don't think you've gotten to see Edgar truly unleash that action weapon fully in a movie.”

To note, The Running Man was released on November 12, 2025.

