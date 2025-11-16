Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Ariana Grande was left shaken when a wild fan rushed to her and grabbed her at the 'Wicked' Singapore premiere

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grandes Singapore premiere incident
Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo did not hold back when discussing the challenges the cast of Wicked: For Good faced during promotion.

While talking about the fantasy franchise at the Saban Media Center Wolf Theatre, the Tony-winning artist noted, "We have come through some shit. I mean, f--- even this last week, let's be honest."

Erivo was seemingly hinting at the Singapore premiere incident, where a man, known as Johnson Wen, crossed the barriers and grabbed Ariana Grande, causing her co-stars to protect the singer.

The incident left Grande visibly shaken, and Wen later posted the troubling moment on his social media account, thanking the 7 Rings crooner for "letting" him join her at the Yellow Carpet.

As reported by the BBC, the man, who is known online as "Pyjama Man" and has a reputation for crashing celebrities' events and posting them on social media, was charged by a Singapore court.

Wicked: For Good, the second chapter in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the Broadway blockbuster, continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate friendship, sacrifice and power.

According to Variety, it is among the top Oscar contenders this upcoming awards season, with many predicting consecutive nominations for Erivo and Grande.

Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue

Glen Powell sparks frenzy with surprise guest during 'SNL' monologue
The 'Anyone But You' actor talked about a previous 'SNL' opportunity, as he brought a surprising guest on stage

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: 11 thrilling moments to recap before binging new season
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is set to release its first part on November 26

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video

Taylor Swift set to bring Elizabeth Taylor charm with UK-filmed music video
The hitmaker is speculated to drop a second music video for her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in a surprising move

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain

Justin Bieber struggles to sing after devastating injury causes unbearable pain
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker suffered serious injury that leaves him in agony amid rehearsals for Coachella 2026

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns

Yungblud axes Idols tour’s 2025 concerts after alarming health concerns
The ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer cancels his upcoming 2025 tour plan due to a shocking health scare

'Grey's Anatomy' star James Picken Jr shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' star James Picken Jr shares heartbreaking health diagnosis
James Picken Jr has been part of the renowned medical show for 22 seasons as Dr Richard Webber

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy outing with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy outing with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles
The 'Friends' alum have been romantically connected with Jim Curtis since July this year

Kim Kardashian reunites with Britney Spears, Khloé amid Ray J lawsuit chaos

Kim Kardashian reunites with Britney Spears, Khloé amid Ray J lawsuit chaos
Ray J and Kim Kardashian clashed earlier this week over a lawsuit involving their past intimate footage

YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami for possessing illegal drugs

YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami for possessing illegal drugs
Jack Doherty gained popularity in 2017 with viral prank content but has been involved in several controversies

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star slams 'weirdos' after Singapore incident

Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star slams 'weirdos' after Singapore incident
A wild fan grabbed Ariana Grande at the 'Wicked: For Good' Singapore premiere this week in a shocking move

Bella Hadid reveals Taylor Swift song she's obsessed with: 'taking over my life'

Bella Hadid reveals Taylor Swift song she's obsessed with: 'taking over my life'
Bella Hadid is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid, who is Taylor Swift's close pal and is rumoured to be one of her bridesmaids

Legendary singer Todd Snider passes away at age of 59

Legendary singer Todd Snider passes away at age of 59
Todd Snider was suffering from chronic pneumonia