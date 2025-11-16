Cynthia Erivo speak out on Ariana Grande's Singapore premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo did not hold back when discussing the challenges the cast of Wicked: For Good faced during promotion.
While talking about the fantasy franchise at the Saban Media Center Wolf Theatre, the Tony-winning artist noted, "We have come through some shit. I mean, f--- even this last week, let's be honest."
Erivo was seemingly hinting at the Singapore premiere incident, where a man, known as Johnson Wen, crossed the barriers and grabbed Ariana Grande, causing her co-stars to protect the singer.
The incident left Grande visibly shaken, and Wen later posted the troubling moment on his social media account, thanking the 7 Rings crooner for "letting" him join her at the Yellow Carpet.
As reported by the BBC, the man, who is known online as "Pyjama Man" and has a reputation for crashing celebrities' events and posting them on social media, was charged by a Singapore court.
Wicked: For Good, the second chapter in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the Broadway blockbuster, continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate friendship, sacrifice and power.
According to Variety, it is among the top Oscar contenders this upcoming awards season, with many predicting consecutive nominations for Erivo and Grande.
Notably, Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.