Prince William views his uncle Prince Andrew as 'threat' to Royal Family  

Prince William has reportedly viewed his uncle, Prince Andrew, as a threat to the British Royal Family amid his return to working roles.
According to a report by The Sunday Times, an insider recently revealed that the Duke of York will never return to the Royal clan due to his disgraced past.
The tipster further added that the next heir to the British throne found Andrew a ‘threat’ to the Royal Family’s reputation and would never allow him to take part in public engagements in his future reign.
Andrew’s close ties with the child sex offender, Jeffery Epstein, and the alleged spy, Yang Tengbo, caused his estranged relationship with the Royal Family.
Why Prince William did not attend the Easter celebrations alongside Royal Family:
As per multiple outlets, the Prince of Wales had avoided his youngest uncle during his latest public appearance for the 2025 Easter celebrations at Windsor Castle in April this year.
At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales opted to mark the occasion with their family in Norfolk instead of spending time at the St George’s Chapel.
King Charles to strike deal with Prince Andrew:
This update comes a few days after His Majesty invited his younger brother to the Order of the Garter ceremony’s after-party at the Buckingham Palace earlier this month.
GB News obtained the official list of the guests who were invited to the private affair, where the Duke of York’s name was notably mentioned above.
At the time, a few royal reports suggested that King Charles had quietly struck a deal with his brother to return his royal duties.
As of now, neither the monarch nor Prince Andrew has confirmed any of these speculations.