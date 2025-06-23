Queen Camilla ‘kissed’ Charles’ father? Elizabeth II’s diary shocks Palace

Queen Camilla reportedly “kissed” King Charles’ father, Prince Philip, back in the days to “hurt” the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Radar Online has recently published entries from the late Queen’s personal diary, which was found in a locked drawer of her old writing desk.
Elizabeth II made bombshell claims in her personal diary, which can potentially cause chaos in Buckingham Palace.
An entry from 1980 read, "I caught Camilla Parker Bowles kissing Philip. They were in a small library no one uses where I go to have a few moments to myself. She began shouting at me, 'You think I'm not good enough to marry Charles because I'm not a virgin.”
The text further read, “I decided to hurt you back.' She was drunk, as usual. Philip said he had no idea that would happen. I believe him. He thinks she looks like a horse."
Prince William and Prince Harry’s late grandmother also claimed that she only “accepted” Camilla for “Charles’ sake.”
The late Queen further added, "Camilla was never one of us. She was clever – too clever. I saw how she played the long game. I watched her wait. Charles was bewitched by her. I was not. I accepted her for Charles’ sake, but I never forgot the pain she caused.”
Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005, in a civil ceremony in Windsor.
To note, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.