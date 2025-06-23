Queen Elizabeth’s shocking confession about Charles, Diana revealed

Queen Elizabeth II revealed bombshell details about Princess Diana’s death in her personal diary

Queen Elizabeth's shocking confession about Charles, Diana revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s shocking confession about Charles, Diana revealed

Queen Elizabeth II made a shocking confession about Princess Diana’s death in her private diary.

The late monarch claimed in her diary that King Charles (who was Prince of Wales back then) was the “mastermind” behind Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

Some paragraphs from Elizabeth II’s diary, which is written in her favourite old-fashioned fountain pens, has recently been published by Radar Online.

An entry from 1996 read, "Diana came to me in tears. She begged me to stop 'them' – she was convinced Charles and the firm wanted her gone. She said: 'They’re not going to let me live, ma’am. They’ll make it look like an accident.' I told her not to speak such nonsense. But I saw the fear in her eyes.”

Back in 1997 around Christmas, the late monarch noted that she “failed Diana.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II also disclosed that her son admitted his role in Diana’s tragic death, sharing details of the “grisly plot.”

She wrote, "I had long suspected he knew more about that night in Paris than he let on. Then he finally told me the truth — that he helped mastermind the grisly plot, but he never wanted Diana dead.”

The late Queen confirmed that Charles “fell on the floor and wept, 'I had no choice. They [MI6, the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency] threatened to kill me” while confessing his involvement.

For those unversed, Princess Diana died due to a car crash in Paris on Sunday, 31 August 1997.

