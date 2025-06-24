Princess Kate to focus on herself as Royal duties return remains uncertain

The Princess of Wales opted to skip the Royal Ascot last week due to ongoing health concerns

Princess Kate chose to miss the Royal Ascot last week as she decided to prioritise her health first.

The Princess of Wales was set to join her husband, Prince William, and other senior Royals in the sporting event at the Berkshire racecourse on the second day of the event.

The annual event is a notable mark in the Royal's summer calendar, and the princess was expected to grace the occasion after missing it last year.

However, just 90 minutes before the parade began, Kensington Palace confirmed that the mother-of-three will not join the Royal Family.

Kate's cancer diagnosis came last year, and despite not disclosing the specific type of cancer, it was revealed that she entered a six-month course of preventative chemotherapy.

Last September, after finishing chemotherapy, Kate said that her illness had brought a "new perspective" into her life.

The 43-year-old Royal added, "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine shared his stance on Kate's return to the Royal engagements.

"Kate might be back, but she's doing it sensibly, and her own terms," Ingrid noted.

Going into further details, the editor said, "Her priorities have changed and she’s listening to her body, instead of being a people pleaser. She’s absolutely got to be strict with herself and say: 'No, I can’t do this.'"

The Princess of Wales has observed a busier year than many were expecting, with more than 20 official engagements so far.

Most recently, she accompanied the Royal Family at the Garter Day procession at Windsor Castle and Trooping the Colour.

