Trump mocks death rumours ahead of dinner with tech titans

Elon Musk was notably absent from the dinner President Donald Trump hosted for the top tech CEOs

President Donald Trump has once again addressed his death rumours ahead of a dinner with top tech CEOs, excluding his former close pal, Elon Musk.

On Thursday night, September 4, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were joined by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates for dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Other notable names from the tech world included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI head Sam Altman, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Before the dinner commenced, the tech executives showered Trump and Melania with praise in front of the cameras. Trump thanked everyone, including the members of the press, saying, "They've been very nice lately."

He then teased, "Although I’m still here," which earned laughter from the room.

Trump further recalled, "I went to an event, and people are coming up to me and saying, 'You're still here.' I said, 'What do they mean by that?'"

The president was seemingly referring to online speculations that he was dead or suffering from a serious health issue after a bruise was spotted on his hand and he did not make a public appearance over the Labour Day weekend.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked if he had seen the rumours, the Republican said that he had not and called them "fake news."

Moreover, the former White House advisor, Elon Musk, who was a no-show at the tech leader summit, shared on X that he was invited "but unfortunately could not attend."

Musk and Trump had a messy fallout after the Tesla founder left his position at the Department of Government Efficiency.

