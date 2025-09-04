Electric cars gain momentum with highest sales of 2025 in August

A new report revealed that last month saw the highest percentage of electric car (EV) sales so far this year.
According to the data from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in August, 26.5% of all cars sold were electric vehicles.
This is the highest number of electric car sales since December 2024, helped by government incentives aimed at encouraging people to switch to buy zero-emission vehicles (ZEV).
Reports further revealed that 35 more car models will become eligible for price cuts and more people might be encouraged to buy an electric vehicle in September.
These sales figures indicate that the car industry might be on track to comply with the government’s ZEV target.
This target requires that new petrol and diesel cars will be no longer be allowed to be sold starting in 2030.
Meanwhile, due to the pressure from the car industry, the government changed its rule and extended the deadline to 2035.
Sales of new petrol and diesel vans are also permitted until 2035.
Moreover, each year leading up to the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, a set percentage of car sales must be electric including 28% this year, 33% in 2026, 38% in 2027 and 66% in 2029.