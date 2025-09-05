North Korean Leader sports luxurious watch worth $14,000 at military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister, Kim Yo-jong, were seen flaunting their wealth as they marked their attendance at China's Victory Day event on Wednesday.
On Thursday, September 4, NK News reported that Kim wore an IWC Schaffhausen Portofino Automatic wristwatch with an 18-karat red gold case during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The watch, which has a price tag of $14,100, was visible in snaps released by the Kremlin. IWC is known as one of Kim's favoured brands.
Several clicks also showed Kim Yo-jong carrying a black lambskin Lady Dior handbag estimated to cost $7,500. The bag appears to be the same one she carried during the 2023 trip to Russia with her brother.
Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, also drew attention for wearing what appeared to be a Tissot Lovely Lady wristwatch, priced at approximately 630,000 won ($450), when she arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and was welcomed by Chinese officials.
The Kim family and their inner circle have continued to add luxury goods in their style despite a UN Security Council ban on exports of such items to North Korea following its first nuclear test in 2006.
Kim was also seen last year riding in a new Maybach SUV shortly after severe flooding struck northeastern parts of the country.
As per the NK News, these displays of wealth stand in clear divide to North Korea's official propaganda, which frequently criticises materialistic culture and urges citizens to support socialist values.