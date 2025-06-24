King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès

Badia del Vallès is a small municipality in Barcelona having its own local government

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Felipe, Letizia unveil special mural to mark 50 years of Badia del Vallès


King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited Barcelona’s Badia del Vallès for a heartwarming cause.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 23, the Spanish Royal Family shared an update on the Monarch and Queen’s latest engagement, along with a large collection of photos and a video.

“The Kings have inaugurated this afternoon in Badia del Vallès the participatory mural that pays tribute to the Barcelona population and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the creation of the housing polygon that allowed many families from different parts of Spain to develop their life projects,” they shared.

Briefing about the municipality’s history, the Royals noted, “Ciutat Badia began as a neighborhood managed by the common community formed by the municipalities of Barberà and Cerdanyola until April 14, 1994, when it was formed as a municipality of its own and changed to be called Badia del Vallès.”

P.C. Intagram/casareal.es
P.C. Intagram/casareal.es

During the trip, the Royal Couple also visited an occupational workshop that is dedicated to the social, educational and labor inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and/or mental health problems.

In the video, Felipe and Letizia were seen sharing heartwarming moments with the locals, listening to them, engaging in conversations, and melting hearts with their warm and friendly attitude.

