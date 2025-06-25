Duchess of Edinburgh recalls Countess days with emotional visit

  • by Web Desk
The Duchess of Edinburgh has returned to a venue with an emotional connection for the first time since receiving her royal promotion in 2023.

On Tuesday, June 24, Sophie paid a visit to young dancers at the Countess of Wessex Studios, an institution which was named in her honour.

This visit marked Sophie's first appearance at the Central School of Ballet since her promotion from Countess of Wessex to Duchess of Edinburgh.

The royal promotion came when her husband, Prince Edward, was granted the Edinburgh Dukedom on his 59th birthday in 2023.

Prior to Edward, the title was held by his father, Prince Philip, who received it upon marrying Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess donned an elegant green floral Zimmermann dress during her visit to the dance institution where she has served as patron since 2003.

Offering world-leading professional dance training, the Central School of Ballet provides extensive programmes for dancers from 3-year-old to postgraduate education.

Sophie's visit highlighted her continuous commitment to supporting young dancers across all levels of training.

The Central School of Ballet's facilities at Paris Gardens include seven studios, a fully equipped studio theatre, and comprehensive study and resource centres.

Furthermore, the institution also provides undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has showcased her passion for dance beyond her sponsorship, as she was spotted attending Strictly Come Dancing with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor in 2018.

