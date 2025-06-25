Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly set for a summer family reunion with King Charles.
According to new claims, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles in Scotland this August, according to new claims.
Kate is set to participate in official duties during French President Macron's visit on July 8, including "meet and greets".
Following the French State Visit, the Wales family will head to Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom Georgian property on the Sandringham estate.
At their Norfolk home, the princess and her family intend to enjoy rural pursuits, including cycling outings and sailing excursions.
Their homes offer profound family privacy and space for outdoor activities away from public scrutiny.
As reported by the Mail, in August, William and Kate are set to travel to Balmoral to join King Charles and other senior royals for the traditional summer gathering.
During the summer months, the Scottish estate has long served as a getaway for the Royal Family.
Last week, the Princess of Wales was taken off the Royal Ascot procession list; festival organizers stated it was due to a clerical error.
The reports suggested that a source close to the princess told that she was disappointed to miss the event but needed to balance public appearances with her ongoing recovery.