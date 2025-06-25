Prince William, Princess Kate set for summer family reunion with King Charles

The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly set for a summer family reunion with King Charles.

According to new claims, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to spend time at their Norfolk residence before joining King Charles in Scotland this August, according to new claims.

Kate is set to participate in official duties during French President Macron's visit on July 8, including "meet and greets".

Following the French State Visit, the Wales family will head to Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom Georgian property on the Sandringham estate.

At their Norfolk home, the princess and her family intend to enjoy rural pursuits, including cycling outings and sailing excursions.

Their homes offer profound family privacy and space for outdoor activities away from public scrutiny.

As reported by the Mail, in August, William and Kate are set to travel to Balmoral to join King Charles and other senior royals for the traditional summer gathering.

During the summer months, the Scottish estate has long served as a getaway for the Royal Family.

Last week, the Princess of Wales was taken off the Royal Ascot procession list; festival organizers stated it was due to a clerical error.

The reports suggested that a source close to the princess told that she was disappointed to miss the event but needed to balance public appearances with her ongoing recovery.

The Prince of Wales attended the London Climate Action Week earlier this week
The Royal Family is set to make an special annual tour
The Prince of Wales attended the first event of London Climate Action Week, runs from June 21 to 29
Eliza Spencer shared how she reacted when her father disclosed the news of Princess Diana's death
Social Media Harms Remembrance Day commemorates the lives of young people who died due to online harm
The 'Game of Thrones' actor Michelle Fairley and the 'Sex Education' star Thaddea Graham also attended the event
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima spearheaded high-profile tNATO summit for the first time
The Princess of Wales marks London Climate Action Week with Earthshot Prize finalists
Prince William and Robert Irwin are set to team up at London Climate Action Week, held on June 24 and 26
Royal Couple hosts the 2025 NATO Summit at Huis ten Bosch Palace
Princess Charlotte is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton 'yet to confirm' her appearance at a major event linked with Prince William