Prince Harry’s Sentebale role in jeopardy after latest revelations

Prince Harry’s future in Sentebale became uncertain after investigation findings became public.

On August 5, the Charity Commission of the U.K. released the results of a probe into the charity, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Following the result, the Sentebale chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, made brutal remarks about King Charles’ son.

A charity spokesman turned down the speculation about Harry’s role in future.

The representative told GB News, “From a legal perspective, this is not possible.”

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho created Sentebale nearly 20 years ago to continue the legacies of their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen 'Mamohato.

Both founders stepped down in March 2025 after a fallout with the charity’s chairwoman.

She told the media outlet, “The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private.”

Sophie added, "Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato.”

Moreover, Prince Harry also took a brutal dig at the Sentebale chairwoman.

