Royal Family announces ‘summer series’ after key royal’s birthday

Royal Family of Luxembourg has announced to release a “summer series” on past accessions to the throne.

On Thursday, August 7, the Palace announced a new series, Trouwenweissel, documenting the transition of the throne from Grand Duke Guillaume to Grand Duchess Charlotte.

The announcement read, “This summer, (re)discovery of past accessions to the throne, a few weeks before the swearing-in of HRH the Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3rd. Our summer series begins with the accession to the throne of HRH Grand Duchess Charlotte on January 15, 1919.”

It continued, “In a context of institutional crisis, at the end of the first world war, the change of reign takes place in sobriety and uncertainty. Charlotte quickly gained the trust of the people and reigned for 45 years (1919 – 1964).”

While concluded the message, the Palace penned, “In the absence of a real official ceremony, our photo library pays homage to him through two jubilees: the 20th anniversary of the reign and the 30th anniversary of the reign (1949). Stay connected for the rest of our series ‘Trouwenweissel.’”

The release date of the series has not been announced yet.

A few days before the series announcement, the Royal Family celebrated Prince Louis’ 39th birthday.

