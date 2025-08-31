Gwyneth Paltrow reveals exact moment she knew Chris Martin marriage 'was over’

In a sudden moment of realization, Gwyneth Paltrow knew her marriage to Chris Martin not going to last long.
The former flames, who tied the knot in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2016, were once madly in love. However, after a few years of marriage and growing their family to four, Paltrow realized the relationship was nearing its end.
In a personal essay for British Vogue, the Shakespeare in Love actress opened up about the exact moment of her realization, noting, “It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest.”
“Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby – peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs,” she stated.
Paltrow went on to share, “I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over.”
The Iron Man actress further noted that the realization came years before she and Chris Martin said those words aloud, but during that weekend, at that very moment, “a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth.”
Since their divorce in 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin co-parent their two children, Apple and Moses, and are good friends.