Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer

While Taylor Swift’s popularity has spread worldwide, there are still many who are not fans of hers, including her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s mom and fiancée.

Just a month after the 36-year-old English singer’s mom, Denise Welch, made a mean remark about Lover singer, his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel has now taken a sharp dig at the pop star.

Following Swift’s engagement announcement with Travis Kelce, her boyfriend of two years, her fans – well-known as Swifties – noticed Gabbriette’s shocking swipe at their favorite artist on social media.

On Instagram, a user shared a clip of herself mocking Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a caption, “Made up what I think The Life of a Showgirl is going to sound like.”

The now-deleted video included a strange parody take on the Cruel Summer songstress’s unreleased tracks, including the song Eldest Daughter.

Taking a sharp dig at her fiance’s former ladylove, Gabbriette commented on the clip, writing, “Babe, please record Actually Romantic, please,” referencing another track title from the album.

Soon after Gabbriette’s reaction caught Swifties’ attention, they accused the 28-year-old model and musician of taking an unnecessary swipe at the Grammy winner.

Previously, in her recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday Night, Matty Healy’s mom Denish Welch made a mean comment about Taylor Swift, saying, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost. Listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she [Taylor] writes a whole album about it.”

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s dating rumors began in May 2023 after her break up from Joe Alwyn - her boyfriend of six years.

However, the Enchanted songstress’s whirlwind romance with Healy was short-lived as the pair parted ways just a month later in June 2023. Since then, Swift has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

