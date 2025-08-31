Rihanna fuels new album rumors by dropping cryptic video

Rihanna has sparked new album rumors by posting a cryptic video.
On Saturday night, August 30, the Grammy winner posted an animated clip featuring all her hit singles in the last twenty years of music career.
Some of the tracks include Diamonds, Umbrella and We Found Love.
Rihanna's mysterious video on X sparked intense fan speculation, with many wondering if a new album could be just around the corner.
A fan commented, “Me waiting for a new song at the end of the video and it just ending.”
Another wrote, “Girl you got 20 mins to give us the album.”
“20 years of being a superstar. Are you planning for a new song?, you need to feed us, wanna hear the new RIRI,” a third requested.
Rihanna’s cryptic video comes after she celebrated 20 years of her debut album.
She celebrated the big milestone by posing an emotional note on her social media account.
The pop icon penned on Instagram, “I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever!”
“20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons,” she noted.
To note, Rihanna hasn't officially confirmed or denied the new album rumors yet.