Emma Stone links ‘Bugonia’ to real-life CEO murder case

Emma Stone plays a ruthless, high-powered medical company CEO in film 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone has drawn eerie real-life comparisons between her upcoming film Bugonia and the shocking case of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione, admitting the parallels feel “terrifying.”

As per Variety, the true crime fans eyeing Dave Franco for a Luigi Mangione biopic may find echoes of the alleged CEO killer in Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Bugonia, which the La La Land star admitted has “terrifying” parallels to the case.

On Saturday, the Oscar winner revealed at the Telluride Film Festival that Thompson was gunned down and Mangione was captured just after her movie wrapped production in 2024.

“What’s really crazy, after we had shot the film – I live in New York – we heard someone was shot up the street. It was a healthcare CEO. You know, because Luigi. You guys heard about this?” Stone said during a Q&A following the Telluride premiere.

“It was wild, because we had all just been in a basement [filming] together talking about these issues and the bigger meaning of everything. It keeps hitting you that the world is so deeply fraught and terrifying in so many ways,” Stone concluded.

In Bugonia, Stone plays a ruthless, high-powered medical company CEO who is taken hostage by a low-level employee, played by Jesse Plemons.

The film is scheduled to have a limited release in the United States on October 24, 2025, before a wide release on October 31.

