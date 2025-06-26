Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007

Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick

Yang Hansen shocked things up at the 2025 NBA draft after becoming a first-round pick.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Portland Trail Blazers selected the Chinese centre with the 16th overall pick, acquiring him in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hansen has become the first Chinese player to be picked in the NBA Draft first round since 2007.

ESPN broadcast, who thought the player – with an extraordinary height of 7 ft 2 in – would be a second-round pick, expressed his delight, "It goes to show if you like a player why wait?"

Hansen, a prodigy in the Chinese Basketball Association, played for the Qingdao Eagles from 2023 to 2025.

Despite just starting out his career, Hansen has major milestones under his belt, including being a two-time CBA All-Star and receiving the Rookie of the Year honour during his first season.

In his first two seasons with the CBA's Eagles, he averaged 15.8 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game.

During the press conference, the young player – who is celebrating his 20th birthday on Thursday, June 26, just a day after receiving such an honour – noted, "The Blazers had scouts scouting me in China the last couple of years."

He further stated, "I also had a pre-workout with them last month. Everything went very well, and I got along with all the front-office people. But at the end of the day, this is sort of beyond my wildest imagination."

The Trail Blazers traded the No. 11 pick, Cedric Coward, to the Grizzlies for the No. 16 pick, Yang Hansen, a future first-round 2028 pick and two future second-round picks.

