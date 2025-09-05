Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury

Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark will not be returning to the court for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to her injury.
On Thursday, September 4, the 23-year-old shared the update on her Instagram account, with a couple of black-and-white snaps.
Clark, the 2024 No. 1 pick, had only played 13 games this season and had not worn the team jersey since July 15, when she suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun.
Announcing the disheartening news, Clark began in her caption, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling."
She continued her message, expressing her gratitude towards fans and the teammate for their constant support.
Concluding, she wrote, "I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."
Aside from groin injury, Clark has suffered left quad and left groin injuries this season and sustained a bone bruise in her left ankle during a workout in August.
The Fever star, unlike in her second year in the WNBA, had never missed a game in her collegiate career or her first year in the WNBA.
Moreover, the Indiana Fever are now short five players due to injury, including Clark; fellow guards Aari McDonald (foot), Sydney Colson (knee) and Sophie Cunningham (knee); and forward Chloe Bibby (knee), who was ruled out earlier Thursday.