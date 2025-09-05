Home / Sports

Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury

The Indiana Fever guard has not been part of the playing squad since July due to her right groin injury

Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury
Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury

Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark will not be returning to the court for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to her injury.

On Thursday, September 4, the 23-year-old shared the update on her Instagram account, with a couple of black-and-white snaps.

Clark, the 2024 No. 1 pick, had only played 13 games this season and had not worn the team jersey since July 15, when she suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun.

Announcing the disheartening news, Clark began in her caption, "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling."


She continued her message, expressing her gratitude towards fans and the teammate for their constant support.

Concluding, she wrote, "I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."

Aside from groin injury, Clark has suffered left quad and left groin injuries this season and sustained a bone bruise in her left ankle during a workout in August.

The Fever star, unlike in her second year in the WNBA, had never missed a game in her collegiate career or her first year in the WNBA.

Moreover, the Indiana Fever are now short five players due to injury, including Clark; fellow guards Aari McDonald (foot), Sydney Colson (knee) and Sophie Cunningham (knee); and forward Chloe Bibby (knee), who was ruled out earlier Thursday.

You Might Like:

Naomi Osaka's dazzling Labubu dolls shine at US Open

Naomi Osaka's dazzling Labubu dolls shine at US Open
The Japanese player's run at the US Open has concluded on the semifinal stage against Amanda Anisimova

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured
The incident occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 km northeast of Winnipeg

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari has been challenging so far as he hasn't finished in the top three in a full race

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release
Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced in 2019 as a sequel to the 2017 indie popular Hollow Knight

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO
Hopkinson previously worked at Madison Square Garden Sports as president and chief operating officer

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star
Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler
Eden Hazard hails Messi as ‘greatest in history’, praises Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘big player’

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals
Jannik Sinner beats Musetti, advances to US Open semifinals against Auger-Aliassime

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals
Osaka advances into US Open semifinals for the first time as mother after beating Karolina Muchova

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal
The LA Clippers have been accused of paying $28 million to Kawhi Leonard to get around the NBA's salary cap rules

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration
Shedeur Sanders' big celebrations during matches have not sat well with the NFL critics