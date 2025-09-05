Home / Sports

Naomi Osaka's dazzling Labubu dolls shine at US Open

The Japanese player's run at the US Open has concluded on the semifinal stage against Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka's dazzling Labubu dolls shine at US Open


Naomi Osaka has been winning hearts at the US Open 2025, with not just her phenomenal performance on the court. The tennis star has marked her comeback with the dazzling Labubu dolls that she has been carrying throughout the tournament.

The quirky fuzzy good-luck charms have become an unexpected hit of the tournament.

Kerin Rose Gold, the artist behind the viral bedazzled dolls, shared that each doll is embellished by hand and has been named after a tennis star as a way of tribute.

Osaka, known for making a fashion statement on the tennis court, has been stunning her fans with a fuzzy monster creature, all blinged out with a tiny tennis racket in its hand.

The Japanese player first debuted the doll in her first match in the US Open on August 26.

For her match against Coco Gauff on September 1, Osaka was once again accompanied by the sparkly doll, this time the creature was rocking a silver and white bling.

The monster was dangling from her courtside duffle bag by Nike, and was named Athea Glitterson, a moniker inspired by the American tennis player and golfer Althea Gibson.

Other Labubu dolls had names, including Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flashe, and Andre Swagassi.

On Wednesday, September 3, Osaka emerged victorious against No. 11 Karolina Muchova in the women's singles quarterfinals.

On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam champion's US Open 2025 run came to an end with a semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova.

You Might Like:

Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury

Caitlin Clark to sit out for rest of WNBA season due to groin injury
The Indiana Fever guard has not been part of the playing squad since July due to her right groin injury

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured
The incident occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 km northeast of Winnipeg

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton turns Ferrari setback into motivation ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari has been challenging so far as he hasn't finished in the top three in a full race

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release

Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release
Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced in 2019 as a sequel to the 2017 indie popular Hollow Knight

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO

David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO
Hopkinson previously worked at Madison Square Garden Sports as president and chief operating officer

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star
Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler

Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler
Eden Hazard hails Messi as ‘greatest in history’, praises Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘big player’

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals

Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals
Jannik Sinner beats Musetti, advances to US Open semifinals against Auger-Aliassime

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals

Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals
Osaka advances into US Open semifinals for the first time as mother after beating Karolina Muchova

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal

Kawhi Leonard blasted for $28M 'no-show-job' loophole deal
The LA Clippers have been accused of paying $28 million to Kawhi Leonard to get around the NBA's salary cap rules

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration

Tom Brady takes subtle hit at Shedeur Sanders' flashy celebration
Shedeur Sanders' big celebrations during matches have not sat well with the NFL critics