Naomi Osaka's dazzling Labubu dolls shine at US Open

Naomi Osaka has been winning hearts at the US Open 2025, with not just her phenomenal performance on the court. The tennis star has marked her comeback with the dazzling Labubu dolls that she has been carrying throughout the tournament.
The quirky fuzzy good-luck charms have become an unexpected hit of the tournament.
Kerin Rose Gold, the artist behind the viral bedazzled dolls, shared that each doll is embellished by hand and has been named after a tennis star as a way of tribute.
Osaka, known for making a fashion statement on the tennis court, has been stunning her fans with a fuzzy monster creature, all blinged out with a tiny tennis racket in its hand.
The Japanese player first debuted the doll in her first match in the US Open on August 26.
For her match against Coco Gauff on September 1, Osaka was once again accompanied by the sparkly doll, this time the creature was rocking a silver and white bling.
The monster was dangling from her courtside duffle bag by Nike, and was named Athea Glitterson, a moniker inspired by the American tennis player and golfer Althea Gibson.
Other Labubu dolls had names, including Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flashe, and Andre Swagassi.
On Wednesday, September 3, Osaka emerged victorious against No. 11 Karolina Muchova in the women's singles quarterfinals.
On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam champion's US Open 2025 run came to an end with a semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova.