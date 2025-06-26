Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may win lawsuit after big claims against him dropped

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breathe a sigh of relief after prosecutors drop major charges against him.
On Wednesday, June 25, prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge met for the charge conference to discuss instructions for jurors.
The court filing obtained by USA TODAY stated that the prosecutors have decided to drop some of their claims about the music mogul’s alleged criminal acts ahead of June 26 closing arguments.
Prosecutors decided to narrow their initial conspiracy charge, which accused Combs of “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”
After the conference, they no longer want jurors to consider the following charges against the rapper; drop kidnapping, arson and sex trafficking charges.
A detailed letter by the U.S. attorneys was sent to a judge, detailing jury instructions for deliberation.
"The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions. With that in mind, the Government has suggested ways to streamline those instructions," the letter read.
For those unversed, Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.