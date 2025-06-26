King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Family shares first statement after taking a sharp dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral dance

King Charles drops exciting video after poking fun at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle


King Charles dropped an exciting update shortly after taking a thinly veiled dig at his estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The 76-year-old monarch took the internet by storm with his hilarious and witty reaction on a video filmed in Buckingham Palace to poke fun at Harry and Meghan's dance which went viral earlier this month.

On Wednesday, June 25, the 76-year-old monarch hosted the red carpet event of the King's Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the winners and acknowledge their achievements.

In a surprising turn of events, the renowned social media personalities, Jamie Lainge and Sophie Habboo left the attendees in stitches by recreating the hilarious dance moves of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After the event, both celebrities turned to their respective Instagram accounts to share the glimpses of their quirky dance moves, inspired by Harry and Meghan which received a hilarious response from the king himself.

"We see you" read a comment posted from Royal Family's official account, which represents his and her majesty.

While King's Trust's also left a witty comment, "All of our attendees are very well behaved."

Both the comments were punctuated with side-eye and laugh-cry emojis.

Just hours after poking fun at his estranged son and daughter-in-law, Royal Family's official account shared an exciting video from the 25th anniversary celebrations of The Royal Drawing Room.

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen enjoying a musical performance sitting in the audience.

The Instagram reel was accompanied by a description which read, "Founded in 2000 by The King and artist Catherine Goodman, the School champions drawing as a vital tool for creativity – nurturing emerging and established artists across disciplines, from painting and design to film, architecture, and performance."

"To mark this milestone, the Royal Drawing School are proud to present The Power of Drawing – a free summer exhibition celebrating the central role of drawing in contemporary creative practice," it added.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle sparked huge controversy earlier this month by sharing a video of her twerking in a black midi-dress with a huge baby bump alongside her husband.

The video was filmed in a hospital room before the birth of their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

