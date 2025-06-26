Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak

  by Web Desk
  
Angel Reese has finally ended the losing streak of the Chicago Sky after the latest win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

According to Sportskeeda, Sky beat LS Sparks 97-86 at home to mark their first win after three consecutive losses. The latest win helped the Chicago-based basketball team to climb to 4-10 for the season and 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

After the win, Reese was asked about the team's performance, to which she joked about getting off the coaching staff.

She told reporters, “Yeah, we're tired of getting cussed out. Not literally, but I think just for us in the post, we had to be better in our plugs. ... I said kudos to the guards because we be seeing y'all on they a** on Twitter and like that, so I need y'all to just let them hoop. It's going to be a process."

“Just trust the process. Like, give them some grace, give us some grace and give Tyler and just the staff grace, because this is a lot of our first and second years, and it's hard,” she added.

The 23-year-old showed phenomenal performance during the game with a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds. She also had four steals and six assists with only two turnovers.

Furthermore, the Chicago Sky will once again face the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA (Women's Basketball Association) on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

