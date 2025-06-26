Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'

Jannik Sinner, the first Italian to reach the top spot in men's singles by the ATP, has opened up about the burdens and expectations that came with the ranking.
Despite serving a three-month suspension for doping, the 23-year-old maintained the top position due to his remarkable performances throughout 2024 and 2025.
In a recent interview with the official ATP Tour website, Sinner noted, "The most important thing for me is to improve as a player."
The three-time Grand Slam champion talked about his improvement since securing the top spot, sharing, "I think I made some good progress since last year."
While highlighting that the most important thing for him is becoming a better player, he added, "Of course, the result matters, but it's quite relevant for me. I do enjoy being in this position."
When asked what it takes to stay at the top, Sinner advised, "You have to be very consistent, and my results have been amazing since last year until now."
Sinner reached the World No. 1 rank of the ATP Rankings in June 2024, after advancing to the semifinals at Roland Garros.
He concluded the interview, emphasising the importance of growth over records, as he said, "I'm myself. I make my history for myself."
With 54 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in his first stint, Jannik Sinner has joined the list of remarkable names who have maintained the top ranking the longest in their debut run, including Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.