Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'

Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year

Ed Sheeran has recently shared his emotional journey of producing new music for Brad Pitt's upcoming film, F1.

Shortly after a few days after the world premiere of the Fight Club star's new action-sport movie, the Shape of You hitmaker turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 26th, to express his gratitude for creating music for the highly-anticipated project.

In the viral footage, Sheeran is seen jamming in his studio while singing a few lyrics of his possible renditions in the movie.

The viral video clip, accompanied by a brief statement scribbled by the critically known singer that read, "Wrote the music for drive with @johnmayer and @blakeslatkin in Los Angeles in the studio together, but the melody we got for it was just mumbles for the first bit."

He continued, "I only had the lyric ‘just drive’ in my head. I wanted to live with the movie more and work out what I was gonna say/sing about."

"Wanted to make it about Sonny’s (Brad Pitt characters) journey, and get some phrases from the movie in it, etc. Once I had lived with it, I wrote the lyrics on the drive down to Butlins for a mate's stag do in @nicminns car," the musician added.

Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' release date: 

He further urged his fans to watch the new film, F1, which premiered in theatres on June 25th, 2025.

Ed Sheeran sang which song in 'F1': 

For those unaware, Ed Sheeran sang Drive in the much-awaited racing car film. 

