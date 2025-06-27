Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama  

Ryan Reynolds made rare comments about the ongoing legal drama of his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
In a conversation with TIME100 Companies for his recent profile, the Deadpool & Wolverine star made his feelings clear about the controversial trial between his life partner and the 41-year-old actor-director.
"Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things, the people that I work with know me, so there’s never a question of anything like that," Ryan added.
He continued, "If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up. If you’re an a–hole, they’re not. And that’s pretty simple."
The 48-year-old Canadian-American actor and film producer, who also owns the production company and marketing firm Maximum Effort, said the public's stance on the legal drama is nothing but "meaningless" to him.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case trial:
These bombshell remarks from Ryan Reynolds come during the controversial trial between his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni, who has been publicly battling in court.
For those unaware, the Another Simple Favor actress accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexually harassing her during the filming of their movie, It Ends With Us.
Shortly after her December filing, Justin filed a counter-lawsuit against Blake for publicly tarnishing his reputation with her bogus allegations.
The former costars have been battling since then and are set to appear in their upcoming trial in March 2026.