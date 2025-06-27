Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama

Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us'costar, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment in December last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama  

Ryan Reynolds made rare comments about the ongoing legal drama of his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.

In a conversation with TIME100 Companies for his recent profile, the Deadpool & Wolverine star made his feelings clear about the controversial trial between his life partner and the 41-year-old actor-director.

    "Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things, the people that I work with know me, so there’s never a question of anything like that," Ryan added.

    He continued, "If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up. If you’re an a–hole, they’re not. And that’s pretty simple."

    The 48-year-old Canadian-American actor and film producer, who also owns the production company and marketing firm Maximum Effort, said the public's stance on the legal drama is nothing but "meaningless" to him.

    Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case trial: 

    These bombshell remarks from Ryan Reynolds come during the controversial trial between his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni, who has been publicly battling in court.

    For those unaware, the Another Simple Favor actress accused the Jane the Virgin actor of sexually harassing her during the filming of their movie, It Ends With Us.

    Shortly after her December filing, Justin filed a counter-lawsuit against Blake for publicly tarnishing his reputation with her bogus allegations.

    The former costars have been battling since then and are set to appear in their upcoming trial in March 2026.

    Read more : Entertainment
    Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
    Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt experience of creating music for Brad Pitt's 'F1'
    Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' was premiered in June this year
    Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
    Here's why Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey shared sweet kiss at 'Jurassic World' premiere
    Wicked star and the Black Widow starlet can be smooching each other on premiere of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
    Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
    Emma Stone reunites with 'Poor Things' director for upcoming film 'Bugonia'
    'The Amazing Spider-Man' starlet's new film 'Bugonia' will premiere in theaters on Halloween this year
    Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
    Orlando Bloom reconnects with Kim Kardashian after Katy Perry breakup
    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were romantically connected since 2016
    Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
    Dua Lipa lights up Anfield Stadium with show-stopping performance: Watch
    The 'Training Season' crooner began her third ongoing concert tour, Radical Optimism, in November last year
    Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
    Priyanka Chopra calls out viral ‘fake quote’ linked to her: ‘not me’
    The ‘Citadel’ actress Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on fake content attributed to her
    Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding
    Elton John, Lady Gaga to headline Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding
    Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánche reportedly requested Elton John and Lady Gaga to perform at their special night
    10 most awaited Netflix movies to hit OTT platform in second half of 2025
    10 most awaited Netflix movies to hit OTT platform in second half of 2025
    Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ to Cillian Murphy’s ‘Steve,’ 10 highly anticipated Netflix films releasing this year
    Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris land in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
    Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris land in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding
    'The Kardashians' star touched down in the Italian city ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding
    Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' performance gets Travis Kelce's seal of approval
    Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' performance gets Travis Kelce's seal of approval
    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship red carpet official at the Tight End University event
    Olivia Rodrigo ignites moving in with boyfriend Louis Partridge rumors
    Olivia Rodrigo ignites moving in with boyfriend Louis Partridge rumors
    Olivia Rodrigo's fans speculate she's moving to London for boyfriend Louis Partridge
    Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob
    Selena Gomez returns to signature long hair shortly after debuting chic bob
    The ‘I Said I Love You First’ singer brings back her sleek long hair after showing off a trendy bob with dramatic bangs