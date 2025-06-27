'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games

'Squid Game's' final season sends chills down spine with unexpected deaths and shocking plot twists

Squid Game season 3 has set the internet ablaze with tragic deaths, plot twists and surprising cameo appearances.

After months of suspense, the Netflix hit series wrapped up, sending shivers down fans' spines.

Get ready for a deep dive into the final season of Squid Game, which premiered on June 27, featuring major plot twists, thrilling games, and shocking outcomes - including who dies and who survives.

Find out who dies in Squid Game Season 3:

The Players were randomly divided evenly into “Knives” and “Keys” categories in one of the games. The Knives were ordered to kill a Key in order to stay alive and same goes for Keys.

During the game, Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) goes into labor and Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim) helps her to deliver the baby. Later on, the baby was born but Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) got killed by Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan).

 Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul) and Shaman Seon-nyeo (Chae Kuk-hee) were also killed after the deadly game.

Squid Game season 3 plot twists:

In order to save Jun-hee’s new born, Geum-ja used her hair piece to stab her son, Geum-ja, and later on kills himself.

Moreover, Jun-hee also dies and her newborn baby takes her role as player 222.

Who wins Squid Game in season 3?

The newborn baby, player 222, wins the game at the end of Squid Game series. 

