Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims

NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims 

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

On Thursday, June 26, the league announced the decision after they investigated allegations made against Tucker of inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

The report was made by Baltimore Banner, where 16 women accused the Ravens No. 9 player of sexually inappropriate behaviour during the treatment sessions from 2012 to 2016.

Although Tucker denied the accusations, he was let go last month by the Ravens, citing football-related considerations as the reason.

As per a source close to the case, the 35-year-old player is not planning on challenging the suspension, which was decided after a lengthy discussion between Tucker's rep, the NFL Players Association and the league.

The agreement was made before the case was presented in front of the former US District Judge, Sue L. Robinson, who serves as the sport's disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

Rob Roche, Tucker's agent, shared a written statement, noting, "We are disappointed with the NFL's decision."

The note further read, "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud."

Sharing the reason for not appealing the decision, Roche unveiled, "In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

The league said that Tucker "remains free to try one and sign with a club," and would be allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games.

However, he will remain suspended for the first 10 weeks of the regular season whether he is signed by a team or not.

Tucker's suspension is scheduled to begin on August 26, the roster cut-down day for NFL teams, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11.

Read more : Sports
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has been holding the world No. 1 rank for 54 consecutive weeks
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a tie with Palmeiras
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Los Angeles star LeBron James believes Cooper Flagg is lucky to join a team ‘established with Hall of Fame guys’