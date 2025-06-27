Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims 

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
On Thursday, June 26, the league announced the decision after they investigated allegations made against Tucker of inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.
The report was made by Baltimore Banner, where 16 women accused the Ravens No. 9 player of sexually inappropriate behaviour during the treatment sessions from 2012 to 2016.
Although Tucker denied the accusations, he was let go last month by the Ravens, citing football-related considerations as the reason.
As per a source close to the case, the 35-year-old player is not planning on challenging the suspension, which was decided after a lengthy discussion between Tucker's rep, the NFL Players Association and the league.
The agreement was made before the case was presented in front of the former US District Judge, Sue L. Robinson, who serves as the sport's disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.
Rob Roche, Tucker's agent, shared a written statement, noting, "We are disappointed with the NFL's decision."
The note further read, "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud."
Sharing the reason for not appealing the decision, Roche unveiled, "In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."
The league said that Tucker "remains free to try one and sign with a club," and would be allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games.
However, he will remain suspended for the first 10 weeks of the regular season whether he is signed by a team or not.
Tucker's suspension is scheduled to begin on August 26, the roster cut-down day for NFL teams, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11.