Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

From Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Celebrity couples who fell in love on set

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |
Here’s a list of top 5 celebrity romances that started on set
Here’s a list of top 5 celebrity romances that started on set

Many celebrities have found the love of their lives on the sets of their movies and TV shows.

Some of these romantic relationships have blossomed into lasting marriages, while others have sadly ended in painful breakups or divorces.

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, let’s take a look at how many relationships survived after working together on set.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:

Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of Gigli film in 2003.

After on-and-off relationship, the couple finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

However, after two years of marriage, the former couple parted ways in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:

Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

The power couple of Hollywood, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, met while shooting the Green Lantern film in 2010.

Their on-screen chemistry translated to real life as the pair portraying Green Lantern and Carol Ferris fell for each other.

Blake and Ryan exchanged wedding vows in 2012. They share three daughters, James, Ines and Betty.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth:

Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2010.

The Hunger Games actor proposed the Disney alum on May 31, 2012 but called off their engagement in 2013.

After facing many ups and down in their relationship, they got married on December 23, 2018. The pair finalized their divorced in January 2020.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher:

Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met playing love interests roles in That 70s Show, back in 1998.

However, they did not start dating right away. After many years, the lovebirds got married in 2015 and they share two children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt:

Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got the know each other after working on the set of blockbuster movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

The pair tied the knot in August 2014 but due to personal reasons they decided to part ways in 2019.

Angelina and Brad co-parent six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

Read more : Entertainment
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'HOW TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD' star’s team did not disclose the cause of her death
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Brad Pitt's newly released movie 'Formula 1' had its theatrical premiere last month
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry's equipment malfunction comes amid news that she and Orlando Bloom have called it quits
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West faces major setback as Australian government cancels his visa over controversial song
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner join close friends to recreate ‘Love Island’ viral scene
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend finally breaks silence on Kanye West’s degrading remarks about him
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
Here's a look at the most unforgettable moments when the Hollywood industry faced its messy reality
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
'Heads of State' , which stars Priyanka, John Cena and Idris Elba, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively's legal team issues subpoenas to content creators Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, Andy Signore
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Jurors in Combs's federal trial deliver a partial verdict following a nearly two-month-long trial in New York
BTS announces big return with new album and world tour in 2026: Details
BTS announces big return with new album and world tour in 2026: Details
All seven members of the group also shared update on their solo tours and projects through the rest of 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quality time during ‘private’ lunch date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quality time during ‘private’ lunch date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share a slice of bliss on adorable lunch date in Chagrin Falls, Ohio