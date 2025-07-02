Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set

Many celebrities have found the love of their lives on the sets of their movies and TV shows.
Some of these romantic relationships have blossomed into lasting marriages, while others have sadly ended in painful breakups or divorces.
From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, let’s take a look at how many relationships survived after working together on set.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of Gigli film in 2003.
After on-and-off relationship, the couple finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.
However, after two years of marriage, the former couple parted ways in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:
The power couple of Hollywood, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, met while shooting the Green Lantern film in 2010.
Their on-screen chemistry translated to real life as the pair portraying Green Lantern and Carol Ferris fell for each other.
Blake and Ryan exchanged wedding vows in 2012. They share three daughters, James, Ines and Betty.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth:
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2010.
The Hunger Games actor proposed the Disney alum on May 31, 2012 but called off their engagement in 2013.
After facing many ups and down in their relationship, they got married on December 23, 2018. The pair finalized their divorced in January 2020.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher:
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met playing love interests roles in That 70s Show, back in 1998.
However, they did not start dating right away. After many years, the lovebirds got married in 2015 and they share two children.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got the know each other after working on the set of blockbuster movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.
The pair tied the knot in August 2014 but due to personal reasons they decided to part ways in 2019.
Angelina and Brad co-parent six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.