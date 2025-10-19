Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t hold back during her Saturday Night Live monologue as she addressed the buzz surrounding her Short n’ Sweet album cover and the “misconceptions” about her persona.

Taking the stage to open the show, the Espresso singer tackled the online buzz head-on, addressing the controversy surrounding the cover art of her newly released album, Man’s Best Friend.

“Some people got a little freaked out by the cover,” she said, addressing the fans concerns.

Carpenter added, “I’m not sure why? It was just this: me on all fours, with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don’t realize is that’s just how they cropped it. If you zoom out, it’s clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen [Yang] helping me up by the hair — after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, saying something like, ‘Daddy need his mini quiche.'”

The Please Please Please singer also addressed what she described as misconceptions about her image, noting that while many view her as a “horned-up pop star,” there’s much more to her personality and artistry than that.

Carpenter mentioned, “I’m not just horny. I’m also turned-on, and I’m sexually charged, and I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It’s so big, and it’s hard.”

To note, her appearance marked Sabrina Carpenter’s second stint as a Saturday Night Live musical guest and her debut as host.

