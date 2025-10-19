Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a glamorous attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

  By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco brought classic Hollywood romance to the red carpet, marking their first public appearance as newlyweds in stunning style.

On October 18, the Only Murder In The Building star and her husband marked a glamorous attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles just weeks after tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in California.

At the fundraiser for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Gomez captivated in a glamorous black gown adorned with sparkling details.

She layered the dress with a black suit jacket, complemented by a bold red lip and an elegant updo.

On the other hand, Blanco looked sharp in a black suit paired with a blue shirt left casually unbuttoned at the collar.

Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and SNL’s Bowen Yang were honored at the Academy Museum Gala, which raised $11 million last year, according to Deadline.

Notably, Selana Gomez and Benny Balnco made the appearance after the reports revealed that the couple went on a "little honeymoon" road trip.

According to PEOPLE, a source said, "They loved their little honeymoon.”

They added, "They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas."

The insider noted, "It was perfect."

To note, the newlyweds tied the knot in a tented ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27.

