Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver

Playboi Carti has landed himself in hot water!
On Saturday, October 18, TMZ reported that the Miss the Rage rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault following his alleged involvement in an altercation with his limo driver earlier this month.
For those unfamiliar, limo is short for limousine – a long, luxurious car often used to transport VIPs and celebrities to special events.
The 30-year-old American rapper, who was in Utah for his Antagonist Tour at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, had the alleged fight with his driver on October 2, which also involved his girlfriend and security guard.
According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, they received reports of an altercation near River Road and US Route 40.
Upon questioning, the driver, Carl Reynolds, told that Carti assaulted him while they were driving from the Waldorf Astoria in Park City to rehearsals.
As per Reynolds, the Sky rapper was having a heated argument with his girlfriend during the drive, prompting him to intervene, after which the Carti threatened him and the woman with violence.
Speaking to the authorities, Carl Reynolds told that “the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them.”
“The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. [Reynolds] stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them [in] different cars,” they further shared.
After Reynolds stopped the vehicle, Playboi Carti allegedly hit his girlfriend, hunched over and holding her chest, before punching the driver on the left side of his face.
"I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right-hand side, and [Carti] hits me in the face,’ he told.
Notably, Playboi Carti has been arrested and charged with assault multiple times in recent years.