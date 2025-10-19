Entertainment

Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver

The ‘Miss the Rage’ rapper is charged for alleged abuse and violence with a limo driver

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver
Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver

Playboi Carti has landed himself in hot water!

On Saturday, October 18, TMZ reported that the Miss the Rage rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault following his alleged involvement in an altercation with his limo driver earlier this month.

For those unfamiliar, limo is short for limousine – a long, luxurious car often used to transport VIPs and celebrities to special events.

The 30-year-old American rapper, who was in Utah for his Antagonist Tour at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, had the alleged fight with his driver on October 2, which also involved his girlfriend and security guard.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, they received reports of an altercation near River Road and US Route 40.

Upon questioning, the driver, Carl Reynolds, told that Carti assaulted him while they were driving from the Waldorf Astoria in Park City to rehearsals.

As per Reynolds, the Sky rapper was having a heated argument with his girlfriend during the drive, prompting him to intervene, after which the Carti threatened him and the woman with violence.

Speaking to the authorities, Carl Reynolds told that “the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them.”

“The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. [Reynolds] stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them [in] different cars,” they further shared.

After Reynolds stopped the vehicle, Playboi Carti allegedly hit his girlfriend, hunched over and holding her chest, before punching the driver on the left side of his face.

"I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right-hand side, and [Carti] hits me in the face,’ he told.

Notably, Playboi Carti has been arrested and charged with assault multiple times in recent years.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash
On 'Saturday Night Live' stage, Sabrina Carpenter also addressed the 'misconceptions' about her persona

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48
Limp Bizkit announces the tragic death of its bassist and founding member Sam Rivers on social media

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a glamorous attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert
The ‘Let It Roll’ singer spots Nicole in crowd during his High and Alive World Tour’s Nashville stop

Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers

Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers
Daytime Emmys 2025 was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez

Selena Gomez issues rare statement after Hailey Bieber’s brutal dig

Selena Gomez issues rare statement after Hailey Bieber’s brutal dig
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress speaks out after Hailey Bieber’s latest comment amid their rumored rift

Bailey Zimmerman stuns fans with amazing smile transformation

Bailey Zimmerman stuns fans with amazing smile transformation
'Where It Ends' artist Bailey Zimmerman gives shoutouts to dental clinicians who helped him to confidently smile

Noah Schnapp reveals heartbreaking reality behind ‘Stranger Things’ fame

Noah Schnapp reveals heartbreaking reality behind ‘Stranger Things’ fame
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers, opens up about painful side of working in the show

Denise Richards estranged husband Aaron Phypers detained in Malibu

Denise Richards estranged husband Aaron Phypers detained in Malibu
Aaron Phypers is charged for four criminal charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse and others of threatening witness

Brooklyn Beckham avoids talking about Victoria after skipping her big event

Brooklyn Beckham avoids talking about Victoria after skipping her big event
Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series, 'Victoria Beckham,' featuring her eldest son Brooklyn, premiered in October this year

Matt LeBlanc appears gloomy during first outing in months with daughter

Matt LeBlanc appears gloomy during first outing in months with daughter
‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc steps out for the first time in months with his daughter, Marina LeBlanc

Shakira teases epic surprise with Ed Sheeran to mark 2 major milestones

Shakira teases epic surprise with Ed Sheeran to mark 2 major milestones
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner teams up with Ed Sheeran and Beéle to celebrate two massive milestones