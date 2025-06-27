Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with Prince William as royal rift deepens  

Prince Harry has seemingly attempted to mend his broken relationship with his brother and future King, Prince William, as the royal rift between the two escalated.
According to Daily Express, the Duke of Sussex, who is trying hard to seek forgiveness from his father, King Charles III, and the Prince of Wales, has extended an olive branch by sending invitations to the Royal Family for the upcoming Invictus Games.
However, a royal insider recently revealed to The Sun that Harry’s official apology might work in his favor as the 76-year-old monarch and his elder brother were deeply hurt by his bombshell interview with BBC in May.
"There's got to be a lot to happen between now and then. You can't just brush everything under the carpet. There's got to be an apology," the tipster added.
During Harry's interview with BBC, he made several insensitive remarks about his father's disease and additionally noted that he would never forgive him due to his ongoing security cases in the United Kingdom.
Despite his stance, Harry continued to make efforts to mend the old fences with the entire British Royal Family.
"The king is sort of commander in chief of the armed services, and [The Invictus Games] would be a good fit and a good show for him to appear, but it's a very difficult one," the source told the outlet.
Prince Harry and Prince William infamous royal rift:
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Prince William have been embroiled in a cold war since the Duke's dramatic departure from the Royal Family in 2020.
As of now, neither the Duke of Sussex nor the Prince of Wales has reacted to these reconciliation reports.