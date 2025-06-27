King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour

His Majesty marks national PTSD Awareness Day with a heartfelt Instagram post

King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour 

King Charles III has raised awareness for mental health advocacy ahead of his trip to Scotland alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Friday, June 27th the Royal Family's official Instagram handle turned to its Stories to release a significant message regarding mental health issues to mark PTSD Awareness Day.

They re-shared the post of Combat Stress Organization, celebrating the national PTSD Day, dedicated to helping patients improve their deteriorated mental health. 

King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour

"This PTSD Awareness Day, find out about the confidential support that @combatstress provides to veterans and their loved ones," they stated in the caption.

King Charles' role in raising awareness for mental health issues: 

For those unaware, King Charles has been serving as patron for the Combat Stress Organization.

His Majesty has taken a keen and active interest in supporting our work to provide specialist mental health treatment to former service personnel with military-related trauma.

King Charles' upcoming royal tour: 

This update of His Majesty comes a few days after Buckingham Palace confirmed a four-day state trip to Scotland, accompanied by his life partner.

According to multiple media reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Scotland with Princess Anne and Prince Edward next week.

The British Royal Family members will be staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

They will participate in several royal activities during their annual royal visit till July 4th, while Queen Camilla will reportedly host a reception for the Queen's Nursing Institute of Scotland at the palace. 

Read more : Royal
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support
The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a mega historic campaign
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide
Kate Middleton meets Melinda Gates at Windsor Castle, month after Meghan Markle joined forces with Bill Gates’s former assistant
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with Prince William as royal rift deepens
Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with Prince William as royal rift deepens
Prince William, Prince Harry, have been entangled in a cold war since the Duke stepped back from royal duties in 2020
Prince William delivers poignant message in final episode of BBC series
Prince William delivers poignant message in final episode of BBC series
Prince William's BBC docuseries, 'Guardians', finally comes to an end after six episodes
Princess Rajwa, Hussein leave baby Iman behind for Jeff Bezos pre-wedding party
Princess Rajwa, Hussein leave baby Iman behind for Jeff Bezos pre-wedding party
Queen Rania also joined Jeff Bezos for his pre-wedding party at the Chiesa della Madonna dell'Orto
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe attends 26th graduation ceremony of Armed Forces
King Felipe presides over the 26th closing ceremony of Armed Forces amid Princess Leonor military training
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles makes big announcement about Hollywood star after reception
King Charles' foundation announces new A-list ambassador after Royal reception at Palace
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
Queen Mary turns heads in mesmerising peach gown at special dinner in Nigeria
The Danish Queen, Mary, is currently on an official trip to Nigeria to promote Danish-African relations
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
Queen Rania quietly arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding
The wife of King Abdullah also attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez' engagement party last year
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince William’s plan for Harry’s kids might impact Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales is considering removing the HRH titles from Prince Harry's children
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Duchess Sophie set to fill void left by Harry, Meghan after messy royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
Queen Mary leads diplomatic mission to Nigeria without King Frederik
The Danish Queen travelled to Nigeria in a low-key two-day visit without King Frederik