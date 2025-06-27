King Charles promotes mental health advocacy ahead of Scottish royal tour 

King Charles III has raised awareness for mental health advocacy ahead of his trip to Scotland alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
On Friday, June 27th the Royal Family's official Instagram handle turned to its Stories to release a significant message regarding mental health issues to mark PTSD Awareness Day.
They re-shared the post of Combat Stress Organization, celebrating the national PTSD Day, dedicated to helping patients improve their deteriorated mental health.
"This PTSD Awareness Day, find out about the confidential support that @combatstress provides to veterans and their loved ones," they stated in the caption.
King Charles' role in raising awareness for mental health issues:
For those unaware, King Charles has been serving as patron for the Combat Stress Organization.
His Majesty has taken a keen and active interest in supporting our work to provide specialist mental health treatment to former service personnel with military-related trauma.
King Charles' upcoming royal tour:
This update of His Majesty comes a few days after Buckingham Palace confirmed a four-day state trip to Scotland, accompanied by his life partner.
According to multiple media reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Scotland with Princess Anne and Prince Edward next week.
The British Royal Family members will be staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
They will participate in several royal activities during their annual royal visit till July 4th, while Queen Camilla will reportedly host a reception for the Queen's Nursing Institute of Scotland at the palace.