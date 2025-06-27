Princess Kate seeks Melinda Gates collab as Meghan hires Bill Gates’ ex-aide

Kate Middleton is seemingly teaming up with Bill Gates’ wife Melinda Gates as the duo had a top-level meeting at Windsor Castle, just a month after Meghan Markle partnered with the Microsoft founder’s ex-assistant.
In a recent update, GB News reported that the Princess of Wales, along with her husband, Prince William, met the 60-year-old American philanthropist in a private meeting at Windsor.
This meeting by the future queen, who resumed her official royal duties after skipping five-day-long Royal Ascot recently, marked her first official duty as patron of the Royal Foundation.
Royal Foundation is a charitable organisation which is led by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
As per the Court Circular, the future king also joined Kate and Melinda for the session.
While specific details about the high-stakes meeting have yet to be disclosed, it is understood that it may be related to a charitable venture as both the Royal Foundation and Melinda’s company, Pivotal Ventures, work for philanthropic causes.
Moreover, this meeting between Kate Middleton and Melinda Gates comes around a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired Bill Gates’ former assistant, Sarah Fosmo, as the Duchess of Sussex’s senior advisor.
Sarah, who worked with the Microsoft founder for six years, will serve as the new advisor to guide the Suits alum through her business and career ventures.