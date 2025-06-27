Prince Edward champions £1.3M initiative with high-profile support

The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a mega historic campaign

Prince Edward has lent his support behind a £1.3 million bid in Belgium, lending his royal weight to a significant project.

The Duke of Edinburgh gave approval to a campaign to restore the historic gardens at Hougoumont farm in Belgium, visiting the site last Friday.

His visit came nine days after the 210th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo, where British forces defended the chateau farm against Napoleon's army on 18 June 1815.

Leading by a Friends of the Hougoumont Gardens group, the restoring project has been occured which aims to recreate the gardens as they appeared before the battle devastated them.

"We're extremely pleased that the Duke of Edinburgh is coming here to back the new initiative and hope his presence will act as a multiplier for support," Baron Alexander de Vos van Steenwijk, the group's Brussels-based Dutch chairman, told The Telegraph.

During the battle, Hougoumont acted as a critical fortress on the right side of Wellington's forces.

Wellington later declared: "The success of the battle turned upon the closing of the gates at Hougoumont."

In a restoration scheme, it will overseen by renowned garden architect François Goffinet, including reconstructing the French-style formal garden with its symmetrical patterns and restoring the kitchen vegetable garden on the farm's west side.

It will also replant the large orchard and create a new 'biosphere' garden on wetland beyond the north gate.

