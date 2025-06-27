Princess Victoria glows as she tours majestic 19th-century Rosendal Castle

Crown Princess Victoria took a regal stroll through the magnificent Rosendal Castle.
Taking to its Instagram on Friday, June 27, the Royal Family of Sweden shared a delightful update on the future queen's latest outing.
For her new outing, Victoria paid a visit to the majestic 17th century Rosendal Castle, located in Stockholm, Sweden.
"Earlier this spring, the Crown Princess Rosendal visited the castle at Djurgården in Stockholm," read the caption.
Sharing background about the historic castle, the Royals stated, "Rosendal's Castle is one of the ten royal castles and was built in the 1820s for King Charles XIV Johan. He and his family diligently took advantage of Rosendal during their summers in Stockholm."
"The castle is decorated in the Swedish empire style, so-called Karl Johan-style, and looks to a large part today as when it was erected," they further detailed.
In the statement, the Swedish Royal Family also shared that Rosendal's Castle is open to visitors until August 31st due to guided tours.
Alongside the caption, the Royals also dropped a carousel of photographs from the Crown Princess's visit, featuring eye-catching glimpses into the magnificent castle.
The gallery showcased breathtaking photos of the castle's regal interior, stunning paintings on the walls, a garden full of vibrant flowers, some antique showpieces, historic relics, intricately designed furniture, and a gold sword.