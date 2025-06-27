Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week

The Duchess of York attended the 2025 London Climate Week on Friday

  by Web Desk
  • |
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week
Sarah Ferguson connects with young leaders at 2025 London Climate Week  

Sarah Ferguson has applauded aspiring leaders for their tireless efforts to bring visible change in the deteriorating climate situation.

The Duchess of York attended the largest city-wide climate festival in London, taking place from June 21 to 29, 2025.

Shortly after her surprise appearance at the royal event, Her Royal Highness turned to her Instagram handle to share exclusive glimpses into her public engagement.

She dropped the photos alongside Kevin J. Patel, the Climate Educator, who runs the foundations, including Earth Era Studios and Youth Impact Council [Y.I.C.]

Ferguson's post was accompanied moving note that read, "It was an honour to stand beside the inspiring young leaders of the @youthimpactcouncil in support of @imkevinjpatel and his remarkable organisation, @oneupaction and @fortodaystomorrow, during London Climate Week."

"Kevin’s dedication to empowering the next generation with the tools, infrastructure, and encouragement they need to lead meaningful climate action is truly commendable. I am proud to stand with him and the growing global community he has nurtured through @oneupaction," the caption stated.

"No panels, no pretence - simply purpose, unity, and courageous action for our planet," she concluded.

Prince William opens 2025 London Climate Week before Sarah Ferguson: 

Sarah Ferguson's appearance at the 2025 London Climate Week comes after Prince William visited the event on Tuesday, June 24, alongside Mike Bloomberg and Jason Knauf.

Prince William opened London Climate Week with a powerful message about collective responsibility in tackling environmental challenges. 

