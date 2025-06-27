Cristiano Ronaldo salary breakdown: How much he makes daily after new deal?

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history

Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

Afterwards, CR7 also shared the news of this groundbreaking contract with his fans on social media, saying, "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."

How much does Ronaldo earn with his new contract?

This contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history with around £492million ($625 million) in total.

The new agreement gives him a huge raise and he will now earn £488,000 ($620,000) every single day just in basic salary.

Beside his huge salary, he will also become a dream ambassador for Saudi Arabia and he will represent the country in global promotion.

As per the reports, this extra role could push his total earnings to over £500 million ($635 million) in the next two years.

On top of that, he will also receive a bonus of £24.5 million ($31 million) just for signing the contract and if he stays for second year, that bonus could increase to £38 million ($48 million).

As per the reports, the Portuguese star has been given 15% ownership of his club which is worth around £33 million ($42 million).

Also, if he gets bonuses for winning the Golden Boot and for winning the Saudi Pro League, his total earnings will go above £500 million ($635 million).

Not only this, multiple reports further claimed that 16 people will be hired to work full-time for Ronaldo and his family and the club will pay their salaries which will cost about £1.4 million ($1.78 million)

In addition to this, he will be given £4 million ($5.1 million) just for using private jet and he is also expected to earn up to £60 million ($76 million) through advertisements and sponsorship deals.

