Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79

In a shocking new update, Rick Hurst has passed away.
On Thursday, June 26, TMZ reported that the American actor, who was well-known for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg in famous TV series, The Dukes of Hazzard, breathed his last at the age of 79 in Los Angeles, California.
Speaking to the outlet, Hurst’s first wife, Candace Kaniecki, told that the actor’s death was totally “unexpected.”
Moreover, Rick Hurst’s cause of death is also yet to be identified.
It was also shared that the Steel Magnolias star was scheduled to appear at Cooter’s Place, Pigeon Forge in Tennessee on July 3, 2025, however, due to some “unforeseen circumstances,” his appearance was reported to be rescheduled.
Reacting to his co-star’s death, Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport in The Duke of Hazzard, penned on Facebook, “It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process,’ as the current expression goes.”
“I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn’t a minute of that time that he didn’t leave me smiling or laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague,” he added.
In his heartfelt, lengthy tribute, Jones further expressed, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around Cooter’s, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”
Rick Hurst made a significant contribution in the entertainment industry with his exceptional performances in a wide array of movies and TV shows.