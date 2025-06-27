David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed

David Beckham ends up in hospital for urgent operation after suffering from a mysterious injury

  • by Web Desk
  • |
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed
David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed

David Beckham has ended up in hospital for an urgent operation after sustaining painful injury.

In 2003, the former England footballer broke his wrist after playing against South Africa during a friendly game.

His recent X-ray showed that a screw used in his previous surgery had embedded itself in his forearm, requiring an urgent operation.

On Friday, June 28, Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her husband on Instagram. 

The image was accompanied by a a heartfelt wish, “Get well soon, Daddy.”

In the shared photo, the 50-year old former footballer can be seen smiling as his arm was wrapped in a blue sling.

A source recently disclosed details about David’s injury to The Sun, noting, "David has been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.”

The insider added, "A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn't - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He's in great spirits."

David’s sudden hospitalization comes after he was knighted by King Charles earlier this month for his services to sport and charity.

Read more : Entertainment
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
Rick Hurst, known for ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 79
The ‘Steel Magnolias’ star, Rick Hurst, breathed his last at the age of 79 in Los Angeles, California
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game' season 3 ends with tragic deaths, plot twists, exciting games
'Squid Game's' final season sends chills down spine with unexpected deaths and shocking plot twists
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
Diddy’s accuser names his son Justin Combs in spine-chilling group assault claim
In addition to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs has also been accused in a shocking gang-rape case
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares shocking photos
Victoria Beckham shares emotional photo of husband, David Beckham, from hospital
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds reveals unique reason behind TIME100 magazine photoshoot
Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, is named among TIME100’s Most Influential Companies
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
Jennifer Lopez announces big surprise for Up All Night tour’s Spain stop
The ‘On the Floor’ singer is set to electrify Spanish stages with her thrilling Up All Night concerts starting July 8, 2025
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Emma Stone slays in flame-inspired look at 'Eddington' LA premiere
The two-time Oscar winner was also supported by her husband Dave McCary at 'Eddington' LA premiere
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber changes Instagram handle after sharing 12 posts in one day
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming pictures of Jack Blues Bieber ahead of son's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham joins David, Victoria to mark special day amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicole Peltz missed out David Beckham 50th birthday celebration in May
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo's successful Guts World tour is set to conclude next month
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by intruders in bold burglary attempt: Report
The 'F1: The Movie' star was last seen at the film's European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour leaves editor-in-chief post of Vogue after 37-years
Anna Wintour announced the news in a staff meeting