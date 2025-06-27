David Beckham’s shocking health scare: Details of painful injury revealed

David Beckham has ended up in hospital for an urgent operation after sustaining painful injury.
In 2003, the former England footballer broke his wrist after playing against South Africa during a friendly game.
His recent X-ray showed that a screw used in his previous surgery had embedded itself in his forearm, requiring an urgent operation.
On Friday, June 28, Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her husband on Instagram.
The image was accompanied by a a heartfelt wish, “Get well soon, Daddy.”
In the shared photo, the 50-year old former footballer can be seen smiling as his arm was wrapped in a blue sling.
A source recently disclosed details about David’s injury to The Sun, noting, "David has been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.”
The insider added, "A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn't - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He's in great spirits."
David’s sudden hospitalization comes after he was knighted by King Charles earlier this month for his services to sport and charity.