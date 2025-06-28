Sydney Sweeney brings Hollywood glam to Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Sydney Sweeney was a beauty in blush at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez!
The 27-year-old American actress turned heads as she made a show-stopping arrival at the star-studded event of the American businessman, Jeff, and the gorgeous journalist, Lauren, on Friday, June 27.
To arrive at the $50 million opulent wedding – held at the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy – the Euphoria actress took a boat taxi, looking like a vision in a gorgeous blush pink ensemble.
The beautiful actress was dressed to the nines in a stunning Grecian-style strapless gown that flowed into a dramatic A-line skirt.
To complement her already elegant ensemble, Sydney Sweeney wore soft pink makeup and styled her long blonde hair in mermaid-inspired waves, perfectly matching the romantic atmosphere of the city.
For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant wedding events, The White Lotus actress landed in Venice on Thursday, June 26.
Her first appearance came at the lovebirds’ welcome party, for which she stunned in a pink and floral chiffon dress with a plunging neckline, designed by the famous Lebanon-based fashion designer, Elie Saab.
Besides Sydney Sweeney, several other Hollywood stars and notable celebrities also marked their presence in Italy for the lavish wedding, including the Kardashians and Jenners, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Vittoria Ceretti, Orlando Bloom, and Ellie Goulding.