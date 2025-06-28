Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twins tear up as they exit court during final trial phase

Diddy shares twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs with his late ex Kim Porter

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters have put on a brave face during the final days of his sex-trafficking and racketeering trial but one of their weakest moment was caught on the camera.

According to The Mirror, the disgraced rapper’s 18-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, were visibly overcome with emotion in court during the trial’s closing arguments on Thursday, June 26.

One twin wiped away tears and the sisters left the New York City courthouse “with an anxious and defeated look,” the outlet added.

However, the twins put on a united front in support of their father on Friday, June 27, when they were spotted arriving to court.

In the images, D’Lila and Jessie could be seen wearing matching gingham outfits with tights, looking in better spirits as they held hands with their 18-year-old sister, Chance.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Earlier this month, the two sisters marked Father’s Day with a lengthy and touching note for the music mogul.

“We love you so so much words can’t even explain. You have always been there for us whenever we needed you no matter what through thick and thin. We appreciate everything you’ve done for us and we couldn’t ask for a better dad,” they penned on Instagram at the time.

Combs shares twin daughters with the late Kim Porter, while Chance with businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

His elder children, including sons Quincy, Justin, Christian, and daughter a 2-year-old daughter, Love, all have stood by him throughout his trial and ongoing legal troubles.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. 

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

